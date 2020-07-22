Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDA Expands Options for Contacting Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is offering two new ways that farmers and others involved in agriculture can contact the Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline: text and email.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our farmers to get the help they need when they need it,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “COVID-19 has come on top of several years of high costs, low prices, and bad weather for farmers. We know chronic stress takes a toll on people and can really affect the way they cope with challenging situations.”

The confidential service, available 24/7, connects Minnesota farmers and others in the agricultural community to counselors who can serve as a sounding board, provide emotional support, link callers with a rural mental health specialist, or help them find information about financial and legal resources. Users are welcome to remain anonymous. 

Contact options now include:

The MDA also encourages people who are worried about family or friends and aren’t sure how to help to use this service.

The MDA’s companion Coping with Farm and Rural Stress in Minnesota website at www.minnesotafarmstress.com received 4,600 visits in 2019 and has already seen more than 5,000 in the first six months of 2020.

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

 

