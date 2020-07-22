“The Last Boy” Podcast Highlights a Survivor’s Response to NFL Player’s anti-Semitic Posts
Instead of “cancelling” DeSean Jackson, 94-year-old survivor Edward Mosberg reached out with an invitation to dialogue and travel to Auschwitz together.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson posted anti-Semitic writings, many called for him to be fired. But survivor Edward Mosberg chose not to “cancel” him. Instead, he invited the NFL player to travel with him to Auschwitz to learn firsthand about the Holocaust. Much to everyone’s surprise, Jackson accepted. Steve Fisher, host of The Last Boy Podcast, asks survivors Sidney Taussig, Inge Auerbacher, and Michael Gruenbaum to weigh in on the matter, and explore the dilemma of how to approach societies and individuals who have taken part in anti-Semitism - both in the past and the present.
“Nobody wins when people’s careers are ruined due to their offensive social media posts,” says Fisher. “Of course, they must be condemned immediately. Patterns of hate speech and acts must have severe consequences. But a lot of good will come from Jackson and Mosberg having connected. It reminds us that survivors have the ability to reach people in a way that makes them want to listen. How do you argue with someone who survived Hitler? It’s also a powerful reminder that our time with survivors is limited. We must know their stories and the lessons they offer so that we can pass them on and continue to learn from them once these amazing people are no longer with us.”
The Last Boy Podcast tells incredible stories of survivors as they tell them. Each episode features one or more survivors. Season 1 features survivors of Terezin Concentration Camp in the present day Czech Republic. “The Last Boy” is Sid Taussig, the last boy remaining in Terezin’s Dorm Number 1 when it was liberated. For almost two years, Sid and his dorm mates published Vedem, the longest-running magazine of the Holocuast, right under the Nazis’ noses. Most of the teenage contributors perished. Taussig brought the magazine back to Prague. If he hadn’t, it would have been lost for the ages.
Each episode of The Last Boy Podcast features choirboys from Fisher’s Keystone State Boychoir who bring the magazine entries to life. In doing so, the spirit of the original authors live on. The new podcast has been climbing the podcast rankings quickly with its first five episodes.
Michelle Boyles
Communications Director
mboyles@cychoirs.org
Michelle Boyles
Fisher Mann Podcasts
+1 215-384-6538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook