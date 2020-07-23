Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC, wrote “Families Under Financial Stress” which includes tools for families & relationships

Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC Flourish Counseling and Coaching Families Under Financial Stress by Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC

Flourish Counseling and Coaching built its reputation via highly experienced experts working with couples to help them feel more connected, especially during a pandemic.” — Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was her personal experiences in life which brought Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC to write Families Under Financial Stress, and open Flourish Coaching and Counseling. In times of strife, like living through a pandemic, something no one has done before, counseling and personal coaching are viable options for re-imagining life and careers.

From individual counseling to family and couples’ therapy, Flourish Counseling and Coaching may be the right option for someone feeling ashamed, disconnected from their partner, overwhelmed by their work-life juggle, or have issues one can’t discuss with even a best friend. Flourish Coaching and Counseling provides proven experience to empower professionals, executives, families, & relationships throughout life. Ms. Sasseville took her experiences and developed a book which can help those seeking solutions to everyday problems.

In Families Under Financial Stress, Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC opens a dialogue about practical financial tools to handle changing needs. Her self-help guide for couples chronicles the insights and habits needed for marital survival during stressful times and became an award-winning book. Families are dealing with more than ever. Along with the need to address and manage financial issues, Americans are facing a mental history crisis which is running concurrently to the economic firestorm. This book offers practical advice about how to talk about these issues and contains specific tools to engage in these necessary conversations.

To illustrate the points and tools within her book, Angela Sasseville shared deeply personal stories about how she and her husband, Bill, survived a string of financially driven hardships while raising two young children. Like many Americans, the current economic policies within our country are failing the majority of American families. The author tackles the essential aspects of this discussion in various chapters of her book, carefully examining the seasons of life.

From trauma to depression, and forgiveness, Angela teaches skills to those in need in-person, or via teletherapy sessions. Many Americans are facing financial stress and overwhelm as parents in an ever-changing world. Angela’s mindful approach and science-based counseling bring forth tools all can learn from and implement to survive and thrive. Her approach to the psychology of money, relationships and parenthood is full of insights she has honed for many years.



About ANGELA SASSEVILLE, MA, LPC

Flourish founder Angela Sasseville works predominately with high achieving professionals, executives, and their partners to assist them in achieving greater fulfillment. She specializes in helping loving but frustrated couples develop a deeper and more meaningful relationship with one another. Discerning clients who demand the highest level of skill available find themselves impressed with Angela’s therapeutic acumen. She is known for holding her clients accountable for the role that they’ve been inadvertently playing in perpetuating their problems. She has over 18 years of experience empowering others. As a lifelong learner, she spends 30 days a year participating in classes, coaching, and personal development courses, both locally and abroad.

As the Chief Creative Officer, she’s the author of Flourish’s proprietary relationship programs Relationships That Not Only Last but THRIVE and Intimacy & Synergy: An Infinite Playground of Possibilities. Her self-help guide for couples chronicles the insights and habits needed for marital survival during stressful times and became an award-winning book, Families Under Financial Stress. She’s also created training programs and workshops for the Colorado School of Public Health, the Rocky Mountain Public Health Training Center, and various non-profits.

Flourish President and Founder Angela Sasseville, MA, LPC is a powerful public speaker. Angela has been interviewed by Parents magazine, The Denver Post, and the Associated Press. She has appeared on 9 NEWS, has been featured on PBS, and she has written blogs for MomsRising.org. Angela served on the Board of Directors for the non-profit MPowered for four years and has been a keynote speaker for the Academy of Women Emerging for female entrepreneurs since 2017.

Angela is a Licensed Professional Counselor. She received a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology and Counselor Education specializing in Couples and Family Therapy from the University of Colorado Denver, an accredited and nationally respected program. While there the faculty recognized her personal and academic achievements by honoring her with the “Outstanding Graduate” award. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

