Work to Begin on the Route 4008 (Beam Church Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Somerset County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Wednesday, July 29, on the Route 4008 (Beam Church Road) over Spruce Run Bridge Replacement Project in Jenner Township, Somerset County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving, and installation of new guide rail.

The bridge will be closed during construction and an 8.5-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to ten weeks. The detour route will follow Route 4008, Route 985, Route 30, Route 4013 and Route 4008.

All work on this $200,000 project is expected to be completed by October of 2020.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101