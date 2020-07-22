PennDOT, Venango Chamber to Offer Children’s Self-Guided Bicycle Safety Course in Oil City, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a free children’s bicycle safety event on July 25, 2020.

The come-and-go event, which is open to ages 12 and younger, will take place in the parking lot of Justus Park in downtown Oil City. Children are invited to attend with an adult anytime between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

All attendees should take a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can help them complete the course.

Cyclists will complete the course on their own and should be mindful of other riders at the event attempting to do the same. Participants are asked to follow social distancing and masks guidelines as provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Those who complete the course and those who finish a short safety questionnaire will be eligible to win one of two scooters donated by Representative R. Lee James. The scooters will be awarded through a random drawing following the conclusion of the event. Winners will be contacted and do not have to present at the time of the drawing.

A takeout lunch will be available while supplies last, also donated by Rep. James.

The goal of the event is to increase the children’s interest in bicycling and educate them on how to ride safely. Participants are reminded that wearing a helmet is required, and a limited number of free helmets, previously provided by Safe Kids Clarion-Venango, will be given away by the Venango County Sheriff’s Department.

The safety event is being held in conjunction with the chamber’s Oil Heritage Festival.

For more information on bicycle safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

