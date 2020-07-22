I-75 culvert project starts July 24 in Chippewa County

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST TOWNS: Rudyard, Kinross

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Friday, July 24, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $2.5 million to install culvert liners, underdrain, riprap, guardrail, and pavement markings on I-75 over the north and south branches of the Munuscong River in Chippewa County.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: I-75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will repair deteriorated culverts, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.