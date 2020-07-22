Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Warner circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

22 July 2020

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge John Warner, Jr.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

All applicants must submit an application for this vacancy, including those applicants who have previously applied for vacancies in the St. Louis County circuit court.

Applications must be e-mailed and received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. August 11, 2020, although earlier submission is encouraged. 

The commission expects to conduct virtual interviews on September 15 and 16, 2020. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees to be submitted to the Governor.     The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

