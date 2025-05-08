22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
7 May 2025
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Bryan L. Hettenbach.
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms are linked below.
The commission expects to conduct interviews Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Brad Arteaga, Eva Frazer, and Erica Slater.
Note: Links to the application materials typically are disabled after the deadline closes.
Contact: Morgan A. Coleman, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300
