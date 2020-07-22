BRIDGE DECK SEALING IN THE SOUTHEAST

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Contact: Ryan Story, 605-940-0721

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be applying concrete penetrating sealer to the following bridge locations beginning Monday, July 27, 2020.

I-29 Exit 1, North Sioux City, 2 Rivers Drive overpass bridge

Highway 50, Vermillion, bridge over Vermillion River

Highway 48 bridges over Big Sioux River

I-29 Exit 62, Canton Exit Overpass

I-229 Interstate bridges over Big Sioux River, north of Rice St

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone with lane closures. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

CLC Metro, LLC is the prime contractor on this $78,677 project. Work is expected to be complete this Fall. This project was originally scheduled to be done in 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

