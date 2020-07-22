Bayshore Networks and aDolus Announce Partnership to Address Supply Chain Security
Joint customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages throughout the lifecycle via an independent trusted source, making the protection by Bayshore solutions even deeper and robust.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active protection cybersecurity solutions to protect the safety and integrity of industrial and critical infrastructure networks today announced its integration partnership with aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure.
— Andres Andreu CTO of Bayshore Networks
aDolus provides a platform called FACT™ for brokering security information regarding Industrial Control System (ICS) and IoT software and firmware. FACT aggregates information on software created by manufacturers of intelligent devices used in regulated and critical industries. Bayshore Network’s products are now included in the FACT platform, allowing their customers to perform firmware updates with confidence, confirming that the files they have are genuine, tamper-free, and Bayshore-approved.
“ICS supply chain attacks are on the rise, and an increasingly common route is to exploit the trust between asset owners and vendors. Bad actors bait-and-switch asset owners with counterfeit update or patch files, and technicians unknowingly load the files directly on critical IoT devices, bypassing their usual security safeguards,” said Eric Byres, inventor of the Tofino Firewall, and CEO of aDolus.
By partnering with aDolus to address this problem through registering their products on the FACT platform, Bayshore has cut off the potential for this line of attack, allowing their customers to authenticate updates they receive prior to installation at no extra cost. Bayshore’s industrial security products, including their latest SCADAwall™ Unidirectional Security Gateway, protects sensitive, restricted assets such as PLCs and SCADA/DCS devices from unauthorized access and unsafe communications from IT networks or other untrusted domains.
“Our customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages throughout the lifecycle of usage through an independent trusted source, making the protection delivered by Bayshore solutions even deeper and more robust,” said Andres Andreu, CTO of Bayshore Networks. “Further, this adds a component of verifiable compliance for supply chain regulatory requirements such as NERC-CIP-013-01 and 010-3. Given the threat landscape, we’re very pleased to be partnered with aDolus to provide our joint customers with higher software integrity assurance.”
“Supply chain security has continued to go largely unaddressed, because it’s a difficult problem that crosses corporate boundaries. Dictating security policy to supply partners can become complex for many reasons,” said Susan Peterson-Sturm, SVP of Digital Transformation for Wintershall, DEA. “aDolus has taken this on in the right way, as a credible, independent source and with an easy way to validate software updates using FACT. I think this is something all industries as well as critical infrastructure should be closely examining.”
SCADAwall allows companies to address the need for network segmentation without the cost, time, and complexity typical of such projects. It creates an isolated network segment, and supports one-way communication of data out of the plant needed in other, untrusted domains such as corporate IT and business applications like ERP, MES, PIM, PLM and others. SCADAwall with support for FACT began shipping July 15, 2020. Information is available at www.bayshorenetworks.com/scadawall or email at info@bayshorenetworks.com.
About aDolus Inc.
aDolus provides an ecosystem called FACT (Framework for Analysis and Coordinated Trust) for brokering information about IoT and Industrial IoT software. FACT helps facilities determine if updates are safe to install on mission-critical devices. FACT aggregates information from vendors, asset owners, system integrators, consultants, and security researchers, and applies decades of security expertise to build a “FACT score” of trustworthiness. Much like a FICO credit score, FACT makes it quick and easy to make installation decisions, enforce policies, and ensure governance of security processes via an audit trail. Visit us at www.adolus.com or for access to the free version of FACT platform, visit https://adol.us/quickscan.
About Bayshore Networks
Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created SCADAfuse®, SCADAwall™ and OTaccess™ to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments. Their solutions securely protect ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by GE, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, and water districts and wastewater treatment sites across the United States. For more information, email info@bayshorenetworks.com or visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com.
