Bayshore Networks Announces New SCADAwall™

Everybody wants to get data directly and securely from the plant floor to corporate business destinations. Until SCADAwall, this has been complex and expensive for most companies to do.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active cybersecurity solutions to protect the safety and integrity of industrial and critical infrastructure networks announces the release of SCADAwall™, a new hardware device that provides safe, non-routable, one-way data transfer from trusted sources in-plant to untrusted destinations such as corporate IT and other outside business destinations. The transfer is completed via data diode functionality – essentially providing an airgap bridge. SCADAwall physically separates, secures and isolates sensitive equipment in the trusted plant zone from risk of internet exposure or malicious activity while allowing critical plant data to flow into corporate business systems.
— Eric Byres, inventor of Tofino Security, now CEO of aDolus
“Everybody wants to get data directly and securely from the plant floor to corporate business destinations for tasks like replication, analytics, security threat hunting and decision support," said Eric Byres, inventor of Tofino Security, and now CEO of supply-chain security company aDolus. "Until SCADAwall, this has been complex and expensive for most organizations to do.”
Data diodes, also called “unidirectional” gateways, are one of the strongest security controls available to organizations who want to transfer data from trusted to untrusted domains. Data diodes apply hardware-enforced one-way communication, isolating the trusted network from all forms of inbound connections. Data diodes are routinely used to protect and isolate government networks with differing security levels that need to exchange data. They are also used in large, regulated industries such as nuclear power plants, electric utilities and others.
However, data diodes are not without their challenges. These include high cost for the technology, relatively low bandwidth compared to typical networking technologies, including thirty to forty percent available bandwidth due to retransmission methods. Also, industrial organizations have notoriously small budgets, and the use of tools which create network choke points or are otherwise prohibitively expensive tend to cause those considering data diodes to abandon the possibility due to not being able to justify the cost/performance benefit.
“What makes SCADAwall unique and attractive to our customers is that we leverage multiple patent-pending techniques and multiplexed connections to deliver guaranteed throughput as fast as 1 gigabit per second,” said Toby Weir-Jones, Chief Product Officer at Bayshore Networks. “We use standard, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware for the base systems, which significantly reduces cost. In addition, we implement our protocol break across dedicated high-speed serial interface cards installed in each system and apply our unique industrial content inspection engine to analyze data in-transit. This allows us to enforce customer’s policies if desired to deny and quarantine unauthorized or unsafe file transfers.”
SCADAwall data diode technology is extremely affordable for industrial organizations of all sizes; In most cases, a one-gigabit SCADAwall device is less than half the price of competing 100-megabit devices. Key features include:
• Easier to bridge the airgap without burdensome security measures
• File transfers and server replication from trusted to untrusted networks with guaranteed delivery and provable file validation
• Hardware-enforced one-way only communication - no network connectivity back into the trusted plant environment
• Bandwidth-efficient, does not use bandwidth-intensive retransmission methods
• High performance, 1 gigabit/sec with content-inspection and policy enforcement for data in-transit
• Budget friendly, very high price:performance ratio
• 2x1U 19” rack-mountable hardware delivered pre-loaded with software and with hardware dongles for secure management.
SCADAwall is available now, with shipments available by July 15, 2020. For more information www.bayshorenetworks.com/scadawall or contact sales@bayshorenetworks.com for pricing and availability. Read more on our blog https://www.bayshorenetworks.com/blog.
About Bayshore Networks
Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created SCADAfuse®, SCADAwall™ and OTaccess™ to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments. Their solutions securely protect ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by GE, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, and water districts and wastewater treatment sites across the United States. For more information, email or visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com.
