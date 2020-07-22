Kennedy Announces Attorney Marc Angelucci Death Linked To Attack On Family of Federal Judge This Week

FBI To Release Statement On Two Cases

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, announces the murder of close friend, fellow attorney, and co-counsel Marc Angelucci on July 11th is connected to the attack on the family of Federal Judge Esther Salas, that resulted in the death of her son and wounding of her husband. Kennedy spoke to the two San Bernardino Sheriff Department’s detectives - Gerard Laing and Nicholas Clark who provided her with the information. The Federal Bureau of Investigations will be releasing more details on the two cases today. The suspect Roy Den Hollander, a Manhattan lawyer and self-described antifeminist in the case of Judge Salas wore a face covering and a FedEx uniform, similar to the suspect in the Angelucci case. Angelucci was the vice president and board member of the National Coalition for Men. He was also co-counsel with Kennedy on two cases. Kennedy had just been in court with him, the day before he was murdered.

“I am glad at the swift and speedy investigation that law enforcement agencies conducted in this case,” said Ronda Kennedy. “While we will never have Marc back these developments insure that justice and closure will be served.”

Kennedy praised the work he had done legally in winning many groundbreaking cases such as an equal protection case against the Selective Service Administration overturning male-only draft registration. He previously won a case in California, Woods. V. Horton, that held it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims of domestic violence from state funding for victim services. Kennedy praised law enforcement for its swift response in this case and the case of Judge Salas.

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

Additional information on Ronda Kennedy and her campaign may be obtained at www.rondakennedy.com

###

Paid for by Kennedy for Congress