Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,810 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf Extends Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program for Ocean Carriers

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Pennsylvania's Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program (PICGIP), which aims to increase cargo activity by incentivizing shippers to move cargo through Pennsylvania ports, will be extended through 2022. The program was previously slated to end in June 2020.

"Right now, Pennsylvania's ports are more vital than ever," Governor Wolf said. "Increasing shipping activity will help ensure that essential goods are delivered to stores in a timely manner, while strengthening the supply chain well into the future."

Originally established in 2015 through PennDOT's Multimodal Fund, the PICGIP makes up to $1 million available annually to participating ocean carriers that move cargo through Pennsylvania's ports. The fund helps secure fulltime employment at the terminals and increase economic activity through indirect and induced jobs.

All carriers who have not been to the Port of Philadelphia in the past six months must fill out an application on PennDOT's website, while existing participants are required to complete the data verification form to be eligible for the program.

"The Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program is essential for us to compete with other ports in attracting new ocean carriers and new trade lanes to Pennsylvania. This program supports the ocean carrier during the difficult initial phase of entering a port for the first time, or starting a new service," said PhilaPort CEO and Executive Director Jeff Theobald. "Once the carrier is up and running, and we have the business, the incentive ends. This is a well designed program, and PennDOT has done a great job assisting us with implementing it."

New carriers enrolled in the program receive $25 per new container unit loaded or discharged from vessels to a Pennsylvania port. Existing participants qualify for the incentive payment by exceeding established benchmarks.

In the past five years, over 1.8 million units of cargo passed through Pennsylvania ports with 175,000 units exceeding benchmarks resulting in $4.1 million in incentive funds awarded to 10 grantees.

Carriers already participating in the program should have received grant information directly from the program managers. For more information and to view PennDOT's Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program application/ guidelines visit PennDOT.gov, and click on the "Rail Freight and Ports" page.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor, RA-GVGOVPRESS@pa.gov Ashley Schoch, PennDOT,717-783-8800 

###

You just read:

Governor Wolf Extends Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program for Ocean Carriers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.