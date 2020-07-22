Route 35 Bridge Closure in Mifflintown Delayed Until July 30

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on a Route 35 bridge closure. The bridge spans Schweyer Run in Mifflintown next to the American Legion. The closure had been scheduled to start tomorrow but has been delayed until next week on July 30. Making repairs to the bridge will remove it from the list of Juniata County bridges in poor condition. This work is part of a bridge preservation contract across Juniata County.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Thursday, July 30, the contractor will begin roadway and shoulder repairs that will require Route 35 to close between Creamery Lane and Cedar Creek Road. During the closure, motorists will follow an official detour using Route 22/322 to the Port Royal exit, Route 75 and Route 3002 (William Penn Highway). This closure and detour are scheduled to be in place for approximately 30 days.

This is the last of three structures to be repaired under this contract. The other structures are located on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) and Route 3002 (William Penn Highway) and were repaired in 2019.

George S Hann and Son Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor on this $2 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

This concrete arch culvert was originally built in 1930, is 24-feet long, and is traveled by more than 7,500 vehicles daily.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around the work zone, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

