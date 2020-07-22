Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,811 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Reminds Drivers to Share Road with Motorcycles

Summer is in full swing and PennDOT is reminding motorists and motorcyclists to share the road and drive safely.

"Warm sunny weather brings an increase in motorcycle traffic, and it is essential for operators of all types of vehicles to look out for one another," said PennDOT District 12 Executive William Kovach. "No matter what type of vehicle you drive, we all must take personal responsibility to ensure everyone's safety on the roadways."

According to PennDOT 2019 data, there were 19 motorcyclists killed in crashes in PennDOT's District 12, covering Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. This marks the third year motorcycle fatalities have increased in District 12.

Recent reports show an alarming number of fatal crashes involving motorcycles have occurred so far in July, resulting in six deaths in District 12.

While sharing the road with motorcycles, motorists should keep these guidelines in mind:

  • Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle, and remember the motorcyclist has the same privileges as any motorist on the roadway.
  • Always allow a motorcyclist the full lane width – never try to share a lane.
  • Keep their distance and allow extra space between their vehicle and the motorcycle.
  • Always signal their intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
  • Remember that road and weather conditions that typically are minor annoyances to motorists may pose major hazards to motorcyclists.

"Driving in a courteous manner, curbing aggressive behavior, and obeying the law are positive ways motorists and motorcyclists can safely share the road," Kovach said.

The mandatory motorcycle training for individuals under 18 years of age looking to obtain their motorcycle license can be completed virtually. Information is available at www.pamsp.com.

Riders are also encouraged to visit www.LiveFreeRideAlive.com, an interactive website designed specifically for motorcyclists.

Media contacts: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

You just read:

PennDOT Reminds Drivers to Share Road with Motorcycles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.