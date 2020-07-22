DEQ issues 15 penalties in June for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—Note: DEQ is committed to balancing its vital obligation to enforce the law and protect the environment with a consideration of the dramatic disruptions to public health and the economy caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. DEQ will continue to exercise reasonable enforcement discretion within its authority when issuing civil penalties. In addition, DEQ recognizes that the outbreak may affect the ability to comply with corrective actions or pay a civil penalty. Visit our webpage https://ordeq.org/COVID19 for more information about DEQ’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 15 penalties totaling $209,279 in June for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://go.usa.gov/xEQJn.

Fines ranged from $3,000 to $35,191. Alleged violations included operating without an air quality permit, failure to comply with requirements of a stormwater permit, and conducting unlicensed asbestos abatement.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• BDZ Developers, Inc. dba BDZ Construction, $3,000, Portland, (heating oil tank) • City of Rainier, $35,191, Rainier, (stormwater) • Columbia 410 LLC, $13,480, Molalla, (air quality) • Farnes, John, $3,000, Oregon City, (solid waste) • Ferndell Estates, LLC, $26,009, West Linn, (stormwater) • Frederick Homes, LLC, $15,127, Portland, (asbestos) • Iron Fist Construction, LLC, $21,600, Portland, (asbestos) • J.R. Simplot, $10,091, Portland, (stormwater) • MHC Mt. Hood Village, LLC, $11,200, Welches, (stormwater) • Northwest Soil & Tanks, LLC, $7,800, Salem, (heating oil tank) • Prologis, $18,397, Portland, (stormwater) • Schneider, Tony Sr., $5,295, Portland, (solid waste) • Silliman, David J., Katherine Coen, Janice Roth and Diane Niemeyer, $22,522, Veneta, (stormwater) • Tillamook RV Park, $11,767, Tillamook, (stormwater) • Western Rock Resources LLC, $4,800, Amity, (stormwater)

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Lauren Wirtis, public affairs specialist, 503-229-6488, wirtis.lauren@deq.state.or.us

###