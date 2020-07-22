Dr. Rafael Antún Is Speaking Out on the Dangers of Silicone Injections
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Miami cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rafael Antún is sounding the alarm on the health risks posed by silicone injections used in some popular cosmetic procedures. The doctor, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), is a silicone injection removal expert with over 15 years of experience. He has pioneered a special cool laser technique, which provides a minimally invasive means for biopolymers removal. Dr. Antún's procedure is known for causing little to no scarring, unlike open surgery.
The Lure of Silicone
Many women choose to receive illegal silicone injections with the hope of achieving fuller buttocks. Unfortunately, these injections often lead to a range of health complications. Some common injection -related problems include tissue hardening, pain caused by infection, breathing difficulties and even potentially fatal blood clots.
It is not currently known if these illegal injections are on the rise, but many doctors are reporting an increase in those who have undergone the procedure. Women have even died after receiving illegal injections.
A growing body of evidence indicates that illegal silicone injections used in procedures like butt cheek enhancement are extremely hazardous. Many women opt for this type of procedure because it is less expensive than a conventional butt augmentation.
These types of dangerous injections are not permitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has recognized the hazards posed by these injected substances. Patients who receive these injections are typically unaware of the substances that they are being injected with, not to mention the health risks involved. Most such injections involve the use of non-medical silicone, or even silicone meant for use in mechanical applications like automobiles. Silicone from tool shops is unsafe for human use and extremely unhygienic.
FDA Rules
The FDA has put out stringent rules against the injection of silicone into the human body. At the time, silicone injection had become a Top 10 cosmetic procedure. The FDA also banned the use of silicone for restorative purposes.
In spite of the clear statement put out by the FDA, a number of unethical medical practitioners continue to use non-medical silicone for cosmetic purposes. In addition to the FDA warnings, the American Society for Esthetic Plastic Surgery has advised against the use of silicone and cosmetic procedures.
According to Dr. Antún, a number of other substances pose health risks to patients due to their unethical use by some practitioners. He has reported that some women have received injections of substances like synthetic oil, cement, and expansive cells, which is inaccurately labeled as hyaluronic acid. These substances are being used in the face, breasts, buttocks, abdomen, legs, ankles and genitals.
Specific Health Risks
When a patient receives a direct injection of silicone into their body, it can lead to health problems like kidney issues, infections, pneumonic embolism, and subsurface skin bumps. Furthermore, illegal silicone injections have been linked to respiratory issues, nervous system damage, and scarring. Injections of silicone into the buttocks also tends to lead to poor cosmetic results, where the cheeks are asymmetrical.
The main reason for the health hazards posed by silicone is that it is primarily used for mechanical purposes, rather than cosmetic procedures. Dr. Antún has observed an increase in the number of patients experiencing health problems caused by dangerous silicone injections. He also notes that the unethical individuals offering these injections are not actually doctors or surgeons.
Dr. Rafael Antún's Cool Laser Technique For The Removal Of Silicone Injections
Dr. Antún has pioneered the revolutionary Cool Laser treatment that helps extract biopolymers as a minimally invasive procedure. Since the technique does not involve open surgery, it does not involve the risk of surgical deformities and numerous other adverse events.
If Dr. Antún locates biopolymers in the buttocks, he performs a butt lift procedure after removing the dangerous substances. His experienced and qualified team utilizes a range of cutting-edge technological devices to provide effective patient aftercare.
It is Dr. Antún's hope that the public will spread the word of the dangers of illegal silicone injections so that the resulting stigma will lead to a sharp decline in this unethical and illegal practice. Until then, he is making his proprietary Cool Laser technique available to patients who have been harmed by these injected substances.
