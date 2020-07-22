Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Security Update Implemented July 17, 2020

Decommission Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1

Dear NCAOC Partners:

The NCAOC Technology Services Division identified TLS protocol versions 1.0 and 1.1 as security risks. To remain in compliance with state mandated security policies, Telnet encryption TLS 1.0 and 1.1 were decommissioned Friday, July 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. TLS security protocol 1.2 (or above) are now required to successfully connect to court applications.

Please contact your IT department, vendors and customers to migrate your systems to TLS 1.2. Attempts to access NCAOC resources via TLS 1.0 or 1.1 will no longer be successful.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation as we work to further secure our computing environment. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact the NCAOC Help Desk at 919-890-2407.

