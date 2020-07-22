» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources helps make $200,00...

Department of Natural Resources helps make $200,000 available for conservation practices near Mozingo Lake

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 22, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Soil and Water Conservation Program, along with the Missouri Soil and Water Districts Commission, have partnered with the Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District to provide $200,000 for targeted conservation practices in the Mozingo Lake watershed.

Provided through the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax, the funding is available for cost sharing to help agricultural landowners adopt effective conservation practices that stop erosion and prevent nutrients from entering Mozingo Lake, which serves as Maryville’s drinking water reservoir. In addition to extending the reservoir’s useful life, these practices will help prevent impacts to water quality, such as harmful algal blooms, and assist Maryville in keeping water-treatment costs down.

For more information, contact the department’s Soil and Water Conservation Program at soil&waterconservationprogram@swcd.mo.gov or the Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District at 660-582-7125, extension 3.

