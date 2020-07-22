FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-99) CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

NDCS exec to serve as officer for national organization

July 21, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb) – An executive team member from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) will lead the marketing committee for the National Correctional Industries Association (NCIA). As deputy director for NDCS, Jeremy Elder oversees operations at Cornhusker State Industries (CSI), Federal Surplus Property and the NDCS engineering division. His new role on the NCIA board of directors as vice president of marketing will begin January 2021 and will last two years.

“Throughout my 16-year career in correctional industries, I have found NCIA to be an essential resource to connect members, and share best practices as a way to move this field forward. I’m honored to serve this national organization in a new capacity,” said Elder.

Currently, Elder serves on the NCIA board of directors as the representative for the South Central region. He is also a member of the correctional industries committee for the American Correctional Association (ACA). That organization is responsible for overseeing the accreditation of member correctional agencies. In Nebraska, Elder is part of the Coordinated Re-entry Initiative, which works to provide greater opportunities to individuals returning to their communities.

“Employment skills are critically important in sustaining successful reentry,” said Elder. “At CSI, nearly 500 men and women make a daily choice to invest themselves through CSI work opportunities, learning specialized skills and completing industry recognized certifications to help those individuals become employment-ready upon completion of their sentences.”

Elder hopes in his new role to continue promoting training programs and opportunities provided through correctional industries – both locally and nationally.

“The services we provide benefit the community, our incarcerated population and ultimately, help support the economy,” noted Elder.

CSI is a self-sustaining program within NDCS. The sales of products and services to eligible organizations fully fund CSI work training opportunities. Products and services provided through CSI include wood furniture, metal products, chairs, license plates, chemicals, signs, Braille transcription, engraved awards, sewing and embroidery, laundry services, printing and Prison Industry Certification (PIECP) partnerships.

Elder has been with NDCS since 2003 and was appointed a deputy director in 2016.

