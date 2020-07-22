Layton Bridge Daylight Closures

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform area motorists that the Layton Bridge which carries Layton Road (Route 4038) over the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County will be closed to daylight traffic on Monday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 29. The daylight closures will be between 6:30 am and 4:00 pm with the bridge opening during the nights.

This closure will be in place so that crews can perform an inspection on the bridge. A marked detour will be in place during the closures. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

