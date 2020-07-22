Alirrium Announces Partnership with ABBYY to Enhance RPA Capabilities

RESTON, VA, US, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alirrium, a leading provider of RPA services and reseller of UiPath, has announced a new partnership with ABBYY, the market leader in Digital Intelligence. ABBYY is the newest solution in the Alirrium services toolkit and is quickly becoming an integral part of our RPA implementations requiring high-volume document acquisition, processing, and validation. The integration of Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning and advanced recognition capabilities within ABBYY’s intelligent documentation streamlines the document recognition and data extraction process and greatly reduces overall implementation costs. Seamless integration with UiPath’s digital workers enables Alirrium to model complex end-to-end business processes for its customers in the most cost-effective manner.

“By capitalizing on ABBYY’s ability to quickly and reliably classify documents and convert relevant information into structured, actionable data, Alirrium customers are able to maximize the efficiency and accuracy of their processes in a way not previously available,” noted David Hickey, CEO of Alirrium. “The post-implementation result is a dramatically improved operational efficiency and overall customer experience.”

“We welcome Alirrium into the ABBYY Partner Program,” said Bruce Orcutt, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “Alirrium is committed to driving digital transformation and innovation through RPA and ABBYY’s digital intelligence platform. Together, our solutions help organizations reimagine how to leverage their workforce, and gain visibility into and accelerate their processes.”

About Alirrium

Alirrium’s services are designed to propel our clients’ adoption of business automation by helping them re-imagine, re-purpose and re-energize their workforce. In addition to our direct partnership with ABBYY, as a Gold-level partner of UiPath, we provide a full range of RPA solutions from SMB automations of a few select processes to enterprise integration of hundreds of digital co-workers in both the commercial and federal workplace. www.alirrium.com

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a Digital Intelligence company. We provide a Digital Intelligence platform that delivers a complete understanding of business processes and raises organizations’ Digital IQ. Our technologies are used by Fortune 500 companies in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries helping them make intelligent business decisions. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 13 countries. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.

For further information contact:

Alirrium

Jeffrey Barenz

EVP – Alirrium

+1 703 969-2818

jbarenz@alirrium.com

ABBYY

Gina Ray, APR

+1 949 370-0941

gina.ray@abbyy.com