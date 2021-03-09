Alirrium and Diamond Capture announce the formation of a joint venture - Diamond Capture RPA Solutions, LLC.

The new entity is an SBA 8(a) focused on delivering complete RPA services to federal, state and local government entities using UiPath’s RPA software suite.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alirrium, LLC and Diamond Capture Associates, LLC are pleased to announce the formation of a joint venture - Diamond Capture RPA Solutions, LLC. Diamond Capture RPA Solutions is a Small Business Administration 8(a) joint venture focused on delivering Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services to federal, state and local governmental entities using UiPath’s RPA software suite. The new firm combines Diamond Capture’s decades of Federal enterprise software solutions and sales experience with Alirrium’s elite UiPath Service Network (USN) level of services, a designation acknowledging Alirrium’s advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. As a 8(a) joint venture, Diamond Capture RPA Solutions is eligible for sole source awards and can compete for Government 8(a) set aside contracts.

“Alirrium is excited about the opportunities that are now open to our government clients stemming from our teaming with Diamond Capture Associates” said David Hickey, CEO of Alirrium. “RPA is one of the fastest growing technologies in history and now Diamond Capture RPA Solutions is poised to give our government clients faster access to the technology and tools needed to bring all the benefits of intelligent automation into the government space.

Bailey Spencer, Co-owner and Partner of Diamond Capture expressed his enthusiasm for the new joint venture with Alirrium, “RPA is one of the most exciting, high growth areas in the Federal and Public Sector IT space. Alirrium is in the top tier of UiPath’s consulting partners and through our joint venture we are committed to delivering superior process automation solutions to our Government customers.”

About Alirrium

Alirrium maintains an exclusive focus on increasing our clients productivity in a scalable and cost-effective through the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). As an authorized Gold partner with USN accreditation from UiPath, Alirrium’s deployment of intelligent automation solutions for clients in both the commercial and federal markets ranges from SMB automations of a few select processes to enterprise integration of hundreds of digital co-workers. Alirrium’s focus is not just on implementing software, but also advising clients on intelligently optimizing how work gets done by helping clients re-imagine, re-purpose and re-energize their workforce. www.alirrium.com

About Diamond Capture

Diamond Capture delivers enterprise software solutions. We form partnerships with major, enterprise software companies like UiPath and SAP and establish 8(a) joint ventures with a highly regarded, delivery partners like Alirrium, a UiPath Gold partner. Diamond Capture is a minority owned, economically disadvantaged, small business certified by the Small Business Administration as an 8(a) company. Our principals have many decades of Federal and Public Sector enterprise solutions development and sales experience. Our approach is to demonstrate that the solution purchased works in our customer’s environment by conducting short term Proofs of Concept and, upon success, moving into full production.

www.diamondcapture.com