ePakShip Announces Official Launch of Its Website

A Kentucky-based fulfillment company has unveiled its website.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ePakShip announced today the official launch of its website.

“We’re very excited to launch our website officially,” said John Young, Vice President of Sales and spokesperson for ePakShip.

Finding a fulfillment partner can be a daunting task. The company prides itself in taking the role seriously and provide shopping cart integration, no minimum, no contract, online data access, secure and environmentally controlled storage, and automated low stock and receipt notices. Customers can access the tools they need to exceed customer expectations and concentrate on what matters most: your business.

Young explained that ePakShip provides three primary services: Pick Pack Ship, Inventory Management and Warehousing, and Shopping Cart Integration.

As for the Pick Pack Ship services, Young noted that “our team creates a pick/pack/ship process designed specifically for your company. This made-to-order process guarantees this is done to your unique specifications creating a seamless operation. Orders can be processed in a variety of ways, including setting up an online storefront for your customers or team members to enter orders, see inventory and order history, as well as many other tools.”

Order management rules can be set in place for various controls to be incorporated into the process, Young said. Also, with each step of the process located in-house, the ordering cycle is significantly shortened, thus increasing efficiency.

When it comes to Inventory Management and Warehousing, Young pointed out that “It doesn’t always make sense for a company to handle its own distribution network. By outsourcing this function, a company can avoid several expenses. Man hours are decreased because the company no longer handles ordering, fulfillment, and shipping. We will store the goods and supplies that must be distributed so that your company doesn’t have to buy or lease warehouse space.”

Before fulfillment software was integrated with shopping carts, companies dedicated all or part of an employee’s time to overseeing the supply chain, Young noted, before adding, “Use our inventory management services to track your inventory, gain insight into inventory activity, and keep an accurate historical record of usage.”

With ePakShip’s Shopping Cart Integration, Young stressed that “much labor is eliminated because 80 percent of the process is automated. Integrating a shopping cart with fulfillment software saves time and money. For businesses that sell products online, a shopping cart is a must-have. What you may not realize is that these virtual shopping carts serve a purpose beyond processing retail sales; they can be used to facilitate internal distribution systems.”

For example, a retailer that needs to send supplies to its stores or bank that wants to ship forms to its mortgage loan officers can do so using its existing shopping cart.

“It combines virtual shopping carts with fulfillment software to create a system that automates the labor-intense process of shipping and handling and inventory management,” Young said.

“Our fulfillment process can create a customized shopping cart integration system for your company. We integrate with 3dcart, Big Commerce, Shopify, UltraCart, Volusion, as well as many others - over 100 in fact.”

For more information, please visit https://epakship.com/about/ and https://epakship.com/blog-index/.

About ePakShip

