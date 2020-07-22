The Recruiting Co-Op to Help Fund Monthly Mortgage Payments for LA Residents
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professionals; made by Co-Op members with funding to offset the cost of living.
Every year, our mission is to improve the lives of Co-Op members, and their families.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recruiting co-op provides a Collaborative Equitable Funding service for like-minded LA professionals (Co-Op members) who successfully (participate in referral program) and enable Recruiting for Good to fund mortgage payments.
— Carlos Cymerman,Advocate+Founder, Recruiting Co-Op
Co-Op members earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires) to offset the cost of living in LA.
According to an article written by Kathleen Howley, www.housingwire.com, "Refinance volume is set to spike to a 17-year high this year as mortgage rates fall to the lowest levels ever recorded, Fannie Mae said."
Member Benefits
Members can participate more than once a year in the Co-Op; to earn funding for mortgage repayment.
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Co-Op Members can also forgo their benefits to help their elderly parents, grown up kids, or siblings too; repay their mortgage.”
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost of living in LA. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
