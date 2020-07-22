Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,820 in the last 365 days.

The Recruiting Co-Op to Help Fund Monthly Mortgage Payments for LA Residents

Recruiting Co-Op helps fund your mortgage

Recruiting Co-Op helps fund your mortgage

Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Participate in Co-Op to help fund her mortgage; so the kids don't have to move out of the house

Participate in Co-Op to help fund her mortgage; so the kids don't have to move out of the house

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professionals; made by Co-Op members with funding to offset the cost of living.

Every year, our mission is to improve the lives of Co-Op members, and their families.”
— Carlos Cymerman,Advocate+Founder, Recruiting Co-Op
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recruiting co-op provides a Collaborative Equitable Funding service for like-minded LA professionals (Co-Op members) who successfully (participate in referral program) and enable Recruiting for Good to fund mortgage payments.

Co-Op members earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires) to offset the cost of living in LA.

According to an article written by Kathleen Howley, www.housingwire.com, "Refinance volume is set to spike to a 17-year high this year as mortgage rates fall to the lowest levels ever recorded, Fannie Mae said."

Member Benefits

Members can participate more than once a year in the Co-Op; to earn funding for mortgage repayment.

According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Co-Op Members can also forgo their benefits to help their elderly parents, grown up kids, or siblings too; repay their mortgage.”

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.

The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost of living in LA. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here

You just read:

The Recruiting Co-Op to Help Fund Monthly Mortgage Payments for LA Residents

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.