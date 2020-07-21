Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-28 resurfacing project starts July 22 in Chippewa County

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: M-28

CLOSEST TOWN: Dafter

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $1.3 million to resurface 7.4 miles of M-28 from west of M-221 to west of the southbound I-75 exit ramp in Chippewa County. The work includes joint repairs, aggregate shoulders, centerline corrugations, and pavement markings. The project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent single-lane closures during daytime hours only, with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

