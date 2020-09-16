Top 5 Claims Adjuster Firms in the U.S.
Here's some of the best claim’s adjuster firms for new claims adjusters, (or claims examiners as they are now being known) as across a range of statesTULSA, OK, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re looking to find work as an Independent Adjuster, the ultimate goal is to get on the best roster as possible.
While there’s certainly a lot to be said for diversification; and for some adjusters, taking on work, such as handling cat claims, working as a catastrophic insurance adjuster, or even working daily claims is appealing.
However, for others, being on the rosters of, and working for the top claims adjuster’s firms is the ultimate goal.
In this post, we outline some of the best claim’s adjuster firms for new claims adjusters, or claims examiners as they are now being known as across a range of states.
Top U.S. Claims Adjuster Firms
While there are many different metrics, we could have chosen to determine who the best claims adjuster firms are, such as who is offering the greatest volumes of work, which firms are particularly friendly to new claims adjusters; we’ve chosen a relative approach that covers all bases.
About Pacesetter Claims Service
At Pacesetter Claims, they support adjusters of all levels and tenures; enabling them to be the most successful they can.
They are dedicated to their clients and are passionate about training.
The companies team of claims managers and file reviewers are the best at what they do, and through their meticulously stringent approach, they uphold the highest quality of files.
Pacesetter Claims is ISO 9001 certified and hold the SOC2 accreditation.
About Pilot Catastrophe Services Inc.
Represent a large number of carriers, including Allstate and State Farm
Repeatedly work with new adjusters
Highly rated employer — as rated online by others claims adjusters
Pilot catastrophe services top 5 claims adjuster. The company was founded in 1983 and today, is one of the largest companies of its kind.
With a head office in Mobile, AL, and a multitude of regional offices in locations such as Hudson and Dallas. Their success is founded on offering an individual touch and with an individual pilot having individual responsibility for their client’s needs.
According to Glassdoor, over 91% of people who have worked with Pilot would recommend working with them. And more than 96% of those people highly rated the CEO.
Some of the comments* left by reviewers include:
“Great place to work, great training”
“Pilot has some of the best tools and training for adjusters in the business”
“Great pay if you’re willing to work and travel”
“No long-term, deployment-based work”
*These are the public reviews left on the profile of Pilot Catastrophe Services and are in no way associated with us or any member of our team.
About E. A. Renfroe
Represent a large number of carriers
Within the top four firms for the deployment of rookie adjusters into the field
The company was founded in 1994, with headquarters in Birmingham, AL.
The business provides a comprehensive range of catastrophe support services to government organizations, self-insured corporations, and insurance companies.
It is one of the biggest firms of its kind in the country, and staff work both natural and man-made catastrophe claims projects in Canada and the U.S.
According to Glassdoor, over 61% of people who have worked with here would recommend working with them; and more than 70% of those people highly rated the CEO.
Some of the comments* left by reviewers include:
“Good pay, good people, good culture”
“Unlike others, they focus on claims adjusting, and do not try to be everything for everyone”
“Be willing to learn, and you will be helped”.
*These are the public reviews left on the public profile of this company on glassdoor.com and are in no way associated with us or any member of our team.
About Worley — AKA Alacrity Solutions
Represents America’s largest standard, surplus, and excess lines carriers
Works with governmental bodies, along with private and public corporations
Repeatedly work with new adjusters
Provides both daily and CAT services
Alacrity was founded in 1999 and was purchased by Worley Claims Services in 2019.
While both businesses have an impressive history of success, Alacrity stands out for its outstanding service in the industry, along with their esteemed reputation amongst clients and staff alike.
According to a public statement released on behalf of both organizations:
“This acquisition expands Worley’s position as one of the largest providers of managed repair services in the property insurance market and aligns with our long-term strategy to continue making investments and strategic partnerships that will allow us to be a more comprehensive service provider capable of meeting the needs of our clients throughout the claim lifecycle”
According to Glassdoor, almost 75% of people who have worked with Pilot would recommend working with them; and 95% of those people highly rated the CEO.
Some of the comments* left by reviewers include:
“Good pay and flexible working hours”
“Great pay and enables you to obtain the experience needed to advance in the field of insurance claims”
“This is a great company to work for”
“They have streamlined their processes to make transitioning into adjusting much smoother for both new and veteran adjusters”
“High-volume, can work long hours, but do get paid overtime for this”.
*These are the public reviews left on the public profile of this company on glassdoor.com and are in no way associated with us or any member of our team.
About Eberl Claims Service
Represent a large number of carriers
Repeatedly work with new adjusters
The business was first started in 1987, but they have a claims management and handling background that dates back to 1954.
Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, they also have offices in Dallas, Denver, and Irving. They are known as a full-service claims handling company and have a history of managing large-scale projects along with smaller, more ad-hoc day-to-day requirements.
During periods of peak activity or where a rapid response team is needed, their extensive pool of adjusters enables them to quickly activate large numbers of people when required.
Some of the comments* left by reviewers on Glassdoor.com include:
“Many people join Eberl because of their culture”
“Really great pay and benefits”
“They give new adjusters a break when entering into the insurance adjuster field”
“Welcoming, family feel. They help you move up in the company”
“Excellent company to work for”
*These are the public reviews left on the public profile of this company on glassdoor.com and are in no way associated with us or any member of our team.
About QA Claims
Works with a diverse range of clients and corporations
Repeatedly work with new adjusters
Provides both daily and CAT services
Fewer opportunities than the larger names on this list, but offer a more tailored and personal experience for new adjusters
Trusted by some of the largest brands in the insurance sector
While they are the smallest company on this list, they have earned an outstanding reputation with claims adjusters and former employees.
The business was founded by a group of insurance veterans with much experience working within the insurance industry.
As a business, they daily claims desk and field adjusters, along with catastrophe desk and field adjusters.
According to Glassdoor, 100% of people who have worked with them would recommend working with them; and 100% of those people highly rated the CEO. It must also be noted that while these results are outstanding, there are considerably fewer reviews than some of the larger firms on this list.
Some of the comments* left by reviewers include:
“Great people to work with”
“Great co-workers, pay, and ok to work with while training”
“Great pay and quick reimbursement for travel expenses”.
*These are the public reviews left on the public profile of this company on glassdoor.com and are in no way associated with us or any member of our team.
In Summary
As you’ll see from our list, these companies are the cream of the crop, and because of this, they will offer the most opportunities for new adjusters. One note, Pacesetter Claims Service is listed first because of how extensive their adjuster training opportunities, software, and general reach pull the adjusters forward at an unmatchable pace.
Even still, nothing can replace attending industry events and conferences as it is another great way to build your connections, and it helps some of these firms put a face to your name.
Independent claims business is booming
According to the most recent industry-wide survey, there were more than 125,000 independent adjusters in the U.S by mid 2016, and careers for individual claim adjusters are increasing by approximately 2.52% on average each year.
However, as a combined result of there being lower numbers of staff-adjusters and more companies who are self-insuring for reduced levels of risk; career opportunities for independent claims adjusters are on the rise.
