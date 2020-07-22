Help Restarting Production Offered by B2B Industrial Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging is offering resources to help companies move toward full production, including an experienced team of account executives.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the economy reopens, B2B Industrial Packaging is offering resources to help companies move toward full production and make the process as seamless as possible. This help includes an experienced team of account executives that are readily available for consultation and advice.

In addition to offering a full array of packaging products, tools and equipment, B2B Industrial Packaging continues to procure hard-to-find PPE such as face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and safety marking materials.

B2B Industrial Packaging also offers valuable services to ease production concerns, such as three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that serve clients across the U.S. The company’s size and experience translate into client advantages that include more parts, faster turnaround and better quality repairs.

Although the repair facilities specialize in strapping and fastener equipment, they are able to process just about every piece of equipment that relates to industrial packaging and construction. This includes nail and staple guns, drills, air compressors, generators and more.

Some companies have been working with the same packaging supplier for years. The recent slowdown can serve as a needed break to assess what kind of service they have really been getting from their supplier. This is a great time to start fresh with a flexible time and money-saving consignment program customized by B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Our name means remarkable service and expertise to our clients. Our goal is to take as much off their plates as possible while, at the same time, providing the expertise that allows them to move toward full production with confidence.” Partnering with B2B Industrial Packaging will ensure seamless operations going forward.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.