Bayshore Networks and aDolus Announce Supply Chain Security Partnership
aDolus FACT platform provides independent software update validation to ensure safe updates and a secure supply chain
Our customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages prior to installation through an independent source, making the protection delivered by Bayshore solutions even more robust”NANAIMO, BC, CANADA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active protection cybersecurity solutions to protect the safety and integrity of industrial and critical infrastructure networks.
— Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks
aDolus provides a platform called FACT™ for brokering security information regarding Industrial Control System (ICS) and IoT software and firmware. FACT aggregates information on software created by manufacturers of intelligent devices used in regulated and critical industries. Bayshore Network’s products are now included in the FACT platform, allowing their customers to perform firmware updates with confidence, confirming that the files they have are genuine, tamper-free, and Bayshore-approved.
“ICS supply chain attacks are on the rise, and an increasingly common route is to exploit the trust between asset owners and vendors. Bad actors bait-and-switch asset owners with counterfeit update or patch files, and technicians unknowingly load the files directly on critical IoT devices, bypassing their usual security safeguards,” said Eric Byres, inventor of the Tofino Firewall, and CEO of aDolus.
By partnering with aDolus and registering their products on the FACT platform, Bayshore has cut off the potential for this line of attack, allowing their customers to authenticate updates they receive prior to installation at no extra cost. Bayshore’s industrial security products, including their latest SCADAwall™ Industrial Airgap Bridge, actively protect sensitive, restricted assets such as PLCs and SCADA/DCS devices from unauthorized access and unsafe communications from IT networks or other untrusted domains.
“Our customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages prior to installation through an independent source, making the protection delivered by Bayshore solutions even more robust,” said Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks. “Further, this adds a component of verifiable compliance for supply chain regulatory requirements such as NERC-CIP-013-01 and 010-3. Given the threat landscape, we’re very pleased to be partnered with aDolus to provide our joint customers higher software integrity assurance.”
