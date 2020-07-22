Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,809 in the last 365 days.

Bayshore Networks and aDolus Announce Supply Chain Security Partnership

aDolus FACT platform provides independent software update validation to ensure safe updates and a secure supply chain

Our customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages prior to installation through an independent source, making the protection delivered by Bayshore solutions even more robust”
— Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks
NANAIMO, BC, CANADA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active protection cybersecurity solutions to protect the safety and integrity of industrial and critical infrastructure networks.

aDolus provides a platform called FACT™ for brokering security information regarding Industrial Control System (ICS) and IoT software and firmware. FACT aggregates information on software created by manufacturers of intelligent devices used in regulated and critical industries. Bayshore Network’s products are now included in the FACT platform, allowing their customers to perform firmware updates with confidence, confirming that the files they have are genuine, tamper-free, and Bayshore-approved.

“ICS supply chain attacks are on the rise, and an increasingly common route is to exploit the trust between asset owners and vendors. Bad actors bait-and-switch asset owners with counterfeit update or patch files, and technicians unknowingly load the files directly on critical IoT devices, bypassing their usual security safeguards,” said Eric Byres, inventor of the Tofino Firewall, and CEO of aDolus.

By partnering with aDolus and registering their products on the FACT platform, Bayshore has cut off the potential for this line of attack, allowing their customers to authenticate updates they receive prior to installation at no extra cost. Bayshore’s industrial security products, including their latest SCADAwall™ Industrial Airgap Bridge, actively protect sensitive, restricted assets such as PLCs and SCADA/DCS devices from unauthorized access and unsafe communications from IT networks or other untrusted domains.

“Our customers can now confirm the authenticity of upgrade packages prior to installation through an independent source, making the protection delivered by Bayshore solutions even more robust,” said Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks. “Further, this adds a component of verifiable compliance for supply chain regulatory requirements such as NERC-CIP-013-01 and 010-3. Given the threat landscape, we’re very pleased to be partnered with aDolus to provide our joint customers higher software integrity assurance.”

Norma Dowler
aDolus Technology Inc.
+18664236587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Introduction to FACT

You just read:

Bayshore Networks and aDolus Announce Supply Chain Security Partnership

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.