May 13, 2016 Agenda: Drinking Water Board

Meeting Agenda
- Call to Order – Chairman Hansen
- Roll Call – Ken Bousfield
- Approval of the Minutes:
- March 3, 2016
- April 25, 2016
- Financial Assistance Committee Report
- Status Report – Michael Grange
- Project Priority List – Michael Grange
- SRF Applications
- STATE:
- Trenton Town – Julie Cobleigh
- FEDERAL:
- Echo Mutual – Julie Cobleigh
- Corinne City – Rich Peterson
- Springdale Town – Julie Cobleigh
- Other:
- STATE:
- Information about future rulemaking related to design and construction standards – Bernie Clark
- R309-540, Pump Stations
- R309-505, Minimum Treatment Requirements
- R309-525, Conventional Surface Water Treatment
- R309-530, Alternative Surface Water Treatment Methods
- R309-535, Miscellaneous Treatment Methods
- Rural Water Association Report – Dale Pierson
- Directors Report
- SDWA Retrospective
- The Division’s Planning Retreat, May 19, 2016
- Other
- Next Board Meeting
Date: Friday, July 8, 2016
Time: To be Determined
Place: To be Determined Optional locations for the Board to consider:Greendale Water Company Gunnison Town Taylor West Weber
- Adjourn