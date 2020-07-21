Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,859 in the last 365 days.

May 13, 2016 Agenda: Drinking Water Board

COVID-19: In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is limiting person-to-person contact and will close our offices to the public starting on April 3. Please contact DEQ here to conduct business.

Meeting Agenda

  1. Call to Order – Chairman Hansen
  2. Roll Call – Ken Bousfield
  3. Approval of the Minutes:
    1. March 3, 2016
    2. April 25, 2016
  4. Financial Assistance Committee Report
    1. Status Report – Michael Grange
    2. Project Priority List – Michael Grange
    3. SRF Applications
      1. STATE:
        1. Trenton Town – Julie Cobleigh
      2. FEDERAL:
        1. Echo Mutual – Julie Cobleigh
        2. Corinne City – Rich Peterson
        3. Springdale Town – Julie Cobleigh
      3. Other:
  5. Information about future rulemaking related to design and construction standards – Bernie Clark
    1. R309-540, Pump Stations
    2. R309-505, Minimum Treatment Requirements
    3. R309-525, Conventional Surface Water Treatment
    4. R309-530, Alternative Surface Water Treatment Methods
    5. R309-535, Miscellaneous Treatment Methods
  6. Rural Water Association Report – Dale Pierson
  7. Directors Report
    1. SDWA Retrospective
    2. The Division’s Planning Retreat, May 19, 2016
  8. Other
  9. Next Board Meeting Date: Friday, July 8, 2016 Time: To be Determined

    Place: To be Determined Optional locations for the Board to consider:Greendale Water Company Gunnison Town Taylor West Weber

  10. Adjourn

Last updated: July 21, 2020 at 4:04 pm

You just read:

May 13, 2016 Agenda: Drinking Water Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.