GFP to Host Wildlife Damage Management Virtual Meetings

July 17, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is hosting four virtual listening sessions across the state. The focus of these meetings is to hear directly from landowners and producers who experience wildlife damage on their properties or operations.

“If folks have experienced wildlife damage on their property or operation, we want to hear from them,” said Keith Fisk, wildlife damage program administrator. “How can GFP modify our current programs and services to better meet the needs of landowners and producers? This is an opportunity to discuss what services are working and where GFP can make potential improvements.”

Each virtual listening session will cover topics related to the respective geographic areas:

Western South Dakota, July 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. MT – Predator Control, Elk Depredation, Deer Depredation, Prairie Dog Control 

Central South Dakota, July 30, 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT – Predator Control and Deer Depredation 

Southeast South Dakota, August 12, 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT – Predator Control, Deer Depredation, Canada Goose Depredation 

Northeast South Dakota, August 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT – Predator Control, Deer Depredation, Canada Goose Depredation 

People may participate in any of these virtual meetings, regardless of their location in South Dakota.

Learn more at gfp.sd.gov/pages/wdm-meetings

 

