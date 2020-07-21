Chief Justice Announces Nebraska Probation Week with Proclamation

Proclaiming the week of July 19-25, 2020, as Nebraska Probation Week, Chief Justice Mike Heavican urged all citizens – particularly those within the legal community – to take note of the occasion during a ceremony on July 17, 2020.

Recognizing that July 19-25, 2020, is nationally identified as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, State Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi noted that she is honored to recognize the men and women of Probation “who serve our courts and communities every day, 365 days a year.” She outlined the varied role of probation officers who, depending on the circumstances, are called upon to serve as coach, mentor, advocate, disciplinarian, motivator, career counselor, confidant, parent, teacher, preacher, social worker, law enforcement officer, urine collector, negotiator, navigator, tutor, housing specialist, and role model.

Minardi introduced the ceremony’s honored guest, Rhonda Nygaard, who completed the post-release supervision program through the District 3A Probation Office following her incarceration.

“I never thought, in my wildest dreams, anybody would want to hear what I had to say,” said Nygaard.

“I want to give praise to my probation officers. I have been in prison seven/eight times, and I always kept hitting that brick wall. I’ve been clean now for almost two years, and I’ve got to tell you, I never thought there was life after that because it is all I knew.” Giving credit to probation’s post-release supervision program, Nygaard noted, “Until post-release, I was given $100 at the (prison) gate and told ‘goodbye, I’ll see you later.’ I had no place to go. I didn’t know what to do, so of course, I did what I have always done. Thank God for post-release, thank God somebody cares what happens to you after you leave the gates because I’ve got to tell you it made all the difference in my life.”

The ceremony was streamed live from the State Capitol out of respect for social distancing and can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Website.

Additional ceremony participants included Justice Jeff Funke, who serves as the Court’s liaison to the probation system, and State Court Administrator Corey Steel.

Photos:

(Top) Justice Funke reads proclamation in honor of Probation Week as Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi listens.

(Middle) Chief Justice Hevican thanks all probation officers for their sacrifices as frontline workers noting that the entire Court is thankful for all Nebraska’s officers do throughout the state.

(Bottom) Guest speaker, Rhonda Nygaard, shares her experiences with post-release supervision in Lincoln, NE.