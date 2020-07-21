Burke County Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Burke County court employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The courthouse remains open for business. A dropbox for filings is located outside the courthouse to help limit foot traffic inside the courthouse.

“Precautionary measures are being taken and the courthouse remains open for business at this time,” said Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin.

If you must visit a courthouse, please remember the following:

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter.

By order of the Chief Justice, a cloth covering over the nose and mouth is required inside the courthouse with few exceptions.

Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.

You may be able to handle your ticket or citation through our online services. You can also sign up there for text and email reminders about your court date.

For more information regarding court operations during the pandemic, visit NCcourts.gov/covid-19.