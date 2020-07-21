Route 2017 Long Hollow Road Closed for Improvements in Elizabeth Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2017 (Long Hollow Road) is underway in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Long Hollow Road between Berdar Street and Round Hill Road. To allow the work to occur the roadway has closed to through traffic through mid-August. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

Take Long Hollow Road to Round Hill Road

Turn left onto Round Hill Road

Turn left onto Route 48 (Scenery Drive)

Turn left onto Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard)

Take the ramp to Route 136

At the stop sign, turn left onto eastbound Route 136 (West Newton Road)

Follow Route 136 back to Long Hollow Road

End detour

South of the Closure

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

