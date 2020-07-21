Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2017 Long Hollow Road Closed for Improvements in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2017 (Long Hollow Road) is underway in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Long Hollow Road between Berdar Street and Round Hill Road.  To allow the work to occur the roadway has closed to through traffic through mid-August.  Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

  • Take Long Hollow Road to Round Hill Road

  • Turn left onto Round Hill Road

  • Turn left onto Route 48 (Scenery Drive)

  • Turn left onto Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard)

  • Take the ramp to Route 136

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto eastbound Route 136 (West Newton Road)

  • Follow Route 136 back to Long Hollow Road

  • End detour

South of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

