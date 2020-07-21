Representative Davis To Host COVID-19 Town Hall with Dr. Peter Hotez Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at 7:00PM

by: Rep. Davis, Sarah

Houston, TX—Representative Sarah Davis, Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Article II will hold a town hall with Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Peter Hotez to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in Houston and Harris County and our path forward, including the vaccine development process and public confidence in vaccines.

"I look forward to discussing the ways Harris County, and the State of Texas, can move forward to defeat this virus with the world-renowned expert, Dr. Hotez." Davis said. "His background in tropical diseases and his passion for vaccines is unmatched, and I am honored to be able to host this event with him."

Dr. Hotez is the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. His work includes ongoing development of vaccines for the Human Hookworm, Chagas Disease, and SARS along with COVID-19.

The Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, July 22nd at 7:00 PM via Zoom. Please register by emailing austin.halvorson@house.texas.gov.

Contact: Austin Halvorson

