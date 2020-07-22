Technology Solutions for Hybrid Workforce Announced by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced a range of technology solutions designed to support today’s hybrid remote and onsite workforce.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing providers of workforce enablement technology in the U.S., announced a range of technology solutions designed to support today’s hybrid remote and onsite workforce. In this new environment:

• Organizations need to manage new data delivery models, such as enhanced video conferencing.

• High-performing Internet and cloud delivery are a necessity.

• Existing security methodologies and associated tools need to be right-sized to the new threat vectors.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “What is keeping our clients up at night is quite different than what was concerning them in 2019. Our goal is to listen to their needs and provide the assurance that for every issue, there is an effective technology solution.”

ITsavvy’s primary focus to help clients adapt to the new normal includes solutions in the following pillars:

• Remote Security: such as event detection and response, threat prevention, authentication, hunting and monitoring.

• Collaboration: such as instant messaging, audio/videoconferencing and voice.

• Connectivity: such as bandwidth, VPN and SDWAN.

• Overall Remote Computing Enablement: such as Office 365, VDI, Asset Management, managed services, help desk, cloud (Azure and AWS) private cloud and savvyCloud.

To that end, ITsavvy works with dozens of partners that offer leading-edge tools relevant to the new reality. These partners include: Microsoft Office 365, Azure, AWS, Cybereason, Mimecast and more.

ITsavvy’s Client Executives are fully up-to-speed on what is available and what makes the most sense for each company’s evolving work environment. They are an excellent time-saving, money-saving and aggravation-eliminating resource.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C.


