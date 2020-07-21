REMINDER: State to host public meeting by web conference on July 23 for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk repairs funding application

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a public meeting by web conference on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

DCM is seeking public comment on its application for funding of the Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk – Replacement of Decking Boards by the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program for the 2020-21 grant cycle. Members of the public may join the meeting by telephone or online and may register to speak during the meeting.

Event title: Public Meeting for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk

Date and Time: July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 705 8680

Event Password: 1234

MEETING MATERIALS:

A project summary can be found here

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public are invited to comment to the Coastal Resources Commission on this project for a

minimum of sixty (60) days prior to final funding decisions.

If you wish to speak at the public meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on July 22, 2020. To register, please click here . Written comments will be accepted through September 13, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Comments may be submitted via email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov (please include “Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk” in the subject line), or by mail to:

Division of Coastal Management

Attn: Braxton Davis

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, N.C. 28557

Fifteen local governments and the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve within the 20 coastal counties submitted pre-applications totaling over $2.2 million in grant requests. Approximately $1 million in grant funding is available.

###