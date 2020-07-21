OM 20-34 Finnegan v. Scituate Housing Authority – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Scituate Housing Authority ("SHA") failed to timely post official and/or approved minutes for its October 1, 2019 meeting on the Secretary of State website. The SHA did not dispute that it failed to post official and/or approved minutes within 35 days of the meeting as required by the OMA. Based on the undisputed facts, we found the SHA violated the OMA. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate because the evidence indicated that the SHA has now posted minutes for the October 1, 2019 meeting that have been approved. In the circumstances of this case, we also did not find sufficient evidence of a willful or knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND.