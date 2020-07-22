Microsoft Mining Cryptocurrency with Human Energy
While the news of Microsoft’s patent on a crypto system utilizing human activity as a basis for mining is exciting, this concept is one that CMDX has been leading the way on for the past few years,”ROSEAU, DM, DOMINICA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early 2020, Microsoft was awarded a patent on a cryptocurrency system that uses body activity data. In this system, bodily activities such as movement, breathing, and other functions and activities are translated into a proof-of-work model that results in awarding of cryptocurrency in exchange for users’ personal data. While the awarding of Microsoft’s patent comes as innovative crypto industry news to many, one global wellness brand has been utilizing this model for some time, awarding platform users cryptocurrency for engaging in healthy activities.
— Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX
CMDX, a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding healthy living, leverages a method similar to Microsoft’s by allowing users to generate wealth via crypto through engaging in healthy activities. Users can link their CMDX accounts to a number of fitness trackers. The tracked physical activity is then translated to CMDXRewards, the brand’s exclusive cryptocurrency. The crypto rewards can then be utilized to purchase a wide variety of goods and services across the CMDX platform or traded on exchanges supporting the CMDX token.
Tom McMurrain, founder of CMDX, conceived of the brand’s Burn it and Earn it model that leverages the power of human activity to help people build wealth back in 2017, positioning CMDX at the forefront of the crypto-for-human-activity movement. McMurrain sees exciting possibilities in the ways that CMDX’s and Microsoft’s model can help people across the world build wealth.
McMurrain argues the exchange of personal data for crypto compensation is a revolutionary next step in helping to lift people out of poverty through something known as Universal Basic Data Income, or UBDI. Many people across the globe have become increasingly familiar with something called Universal Basic Income (UBI), which has gained traction in some countries across the globe as a result of the COVID pandemic. In the US, UBI became a 2020 presidential campaign topic, with democratic hopeful Andrew Yang introducing it more widely to the country.
In the UBI model, people are given a set amount of basic income each month without an expectation of anything in return. Many critics argue that the UBI model supports wide scale welfare. In contrast, proponents of UBDI claim that the model is more sustainable and appropriate, for it requires recipients to give something in exchange for the income they receive. In the case of CMDX, users give the brand access to health data and are rewarded with an income in the form of cryptocurrency. As McMurrain puts it, UBI is welfare while UBDI is wealthcare.
“While the news of Microsoft’s patent on a crypto system utilizing human activity as a basis for mining and wealth generation is exciting, this concept is one that CMDX has been leading the way on for the past few years,” said McMurrain. “CMDX’s global community is familiar with the model thanks to CMDX’s Burn It and Earn It model and partnership with Human API allows them to build personal wealth by sharing their health data. With the news of Microsoft entering this space, we hope this system of wealth generation gains more traction and becomes more accessible to people across the globe. We invite those interested in improving their health while building their wealth to explore the many benefits that CMDX’s model holds in helping them achieve these goals.”

