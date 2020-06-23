For Women in Crypto, the Sky is the Limit, Not the Glass Ceiling
Women are increasingly playing a formidable role in the world of cryptocurrency, revolutionizing the digital assets investment space.
“For women looking to easily delve into and succeed in the crypto market, CMDX provides an excellent opportunity to become familiar with the basics while building a strong investment portfolio.” ”ROSEAU, DM, DOMINICA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cryptocurrency gains popularity worldwide, the perceived gender gap in the market is rapidly closing. Today, more women are taking an interest in crypto, engaging in the industry both as investors and as market executives. While many think of the world of crypto as one that is dominated by men, recent market trends show women are rapidly jumping on board and enjoying the benefits of being both investors on and executives of crypto exchanges—to the tune of an increase of 43.24% in the first quarter of 2020.
— Thomas E. McMurrain - CEO CMDX
Market experts attribute the growth of women in the crypto sector to a number of factors. As crypto gains popularity worldwide, it is only natural that more people, including more women, will be exposed to it and become educated on crypto’s benefits.
Certain markets and tokens have been especially attractive to female investors. Bitcoin, for instance, has benefited from the surge in women in the crypto space, as surveys show that women currently account for 43% of the token’s investors. And women’s growing interest in crypto could be a boon for other markets and token creators: experts note that women tend to be more pessimistic when it comes to investing, so their belief in crypto as a sound investment asset is promising for the future of cryptocurrency.
One explanation for the explosive growth of women in the sector has to do with crypto’s growing ease of use. As blockchain technology becomes more widely adopted and understood, women are taking advantage of this digital innovation to grow their investment portfolios.
CMDX is one platform that is looking to boost the power of female investors by educating them on crypto and giving them easy ways to earn it, save it, and spend it. In looking to grow the value and prevalence of CMDX’s token on the crypto markets, CMDX CEO Tom McMurrain sees women as a critical factor in the brand’s continued success and the success of its token as it becomes more widely available across crypto markets.
CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding its members for engaging in healthy lifestyle and business-related activities and the reward just happens to be an added income in the form of the brand’s own crypto. The company currently boasts over 290,000 members globally, with women making up a large percentage of the platform’s users.
For female investors looking for an easy way to get started with crypto, CMDX provides that entry point, giving all of its members the chance to earn an income while accumulating crypto they can use on CMDX’s marketplace or investing it elsewhere.
“The world of crypto is an exciting one for women. While other traditional economic and investment spaces may still unfortunately stifle the possibility for women to enjoy unmitigated success, the world of crypto is devoid of that glass ceiling that presents an unfair barrier for women to overcome,” said McMurrain. “For women looking to easily delve into and succeed in the crypto market, CMDX provides an excellent opportunity to become familiar with the basics while building a strong investment portfolio.”
About CMDX
CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. Through rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit CMDX
###
Tom McMurrain
CMDX, Inc.
+1 561-571-2646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Learn More About CMDX