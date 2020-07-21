5G MOBILE SERVICE IS ON THE MOVE
How 5G Mobile Service is being deployed across A,Erica!RALEIGH, NC, US, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G MOBILE SERVICE IS ON THE MOVE!
5G Mobile Service is currently being deployed in many cities around America, and it makes the news on a daily basis. From TV newscasts, to newsprint articles, to social media posts, and from the various 5G Telcom releases, it's difficult to miss the 5G updates that are so frequent and that proliferate our daily lives.
The reports talk about the 5G "Roll Out", and the high frequency millimeter waves, and the "deployment" across the country, and the "speed" of each Carrier, and the "coverage" of each Network Operator, and about its "connectivity", and the reduction of "latency", and IoT, the "Internet of Things"; all terms that users will come to know and the understand as they begin to use this new phenomenal mobile service.
As the participating 5G carriers continue deploying small cell transceivers to ensure the quality of reception that users expect in geographically clustered networks in their chosen markets, they create a need for thousands of Host Location sites across the country.
A newcomer on the 5G scene, 5GNETWORKSITES.com, whose focus is to expedite deployment by being a Property Data aggregator, hopes to become the link between the property owners, both public and private, and the 5G Network Operators. For property owners who have an interest in having their properties considered as a potential Host Location, they can check out the 5G website.
This high-speed new technology is creating quite a stir both here in the US but also in other parts of the world like Japan, South Korea, and China. The competition among these countries is fierce. For the US, 5G development is so critical to the country's economy, and more importantly, it helps safeguard the national security.
There is little doubt that this 5G Mobile Service, in the very near future, will change the way we live, work, and play as it connects everything with everyone everywhere all of the time! That's mind-boggling!
Bill Brown
5GNetworksites LLC
+1 9196969522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn