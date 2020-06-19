5GNETWORKSITES.com LAUNCHES
How you can ride the crest of the 5G wave!RALEIGH, NC, US, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE
5GNETWORKSITES.com LAUNCHED!
Hello Property Owners! Want to ride the Crest of the 5G Wave in America?
Then listen up.
The new high speed 5G technology is faster than all of the rest, as much as 100 times faster in some cases. The reason 5G is so fast is because it uses additional data, but this data does not travel great distances.
What this high speed 5G technology does is reduce latency, increase coverage, enhance capacity, and it will enable the IOT, the Internet of Things, with connectivity that will connect everyone and everything , everywhere, all the time.
So here's the deal.
In order for the participating 5G telecom operators to provide the quality of reception that users demand and expect, they are placing small cell receivers about every 820 feet in the designated geographically clustered networks they are deploying across the country today.
This means the 5G telecom operators will need hundreds of thousands of property locations/structures to which they can affix these small cell units all across America. The telecom industry has indicated they plan to spend upwards of $600 billion to get 5G expanded nationally.
Here is how you can participate. First go to www.5GNetworkSites.com. It is a highly functional and interactive website and secure database which will serve as a repository for all types of Property Data, both public and private.
You can login, execute the Web Services Agreement, and post your Property Data FREE to the online template. 5GNetworkSites.com will build a file for each property owner's Property Data posting. These postings will be linked to a secure stand-alone database where they will be categorically filed by city, county, state, address, type of structure, height, access to power, access to fiber cable, lats and longs, satellite imagery, and a street level map. Property Data owner information will be included.
5GNetworkSites.com will compile this data and will only make it available to legitimately Registered participating 5G Telecom Operators. The Telecom Operators will be able to login to the database and sign the Web Services Agreement. Then they can review the Property Data of various property locations available in the specific markets to determine if any qualify as possible host location selections.
When a 5G Telecom Operator expresses interest in the Property Data of a particular location, 5GNetworkSites.com provides that property owner information about the interested 5G telecom, and then facilitates direct communications between the two relative to the execution of a 5G Mobile Carrier End User Premise Agreement.
If and when the 5G Mobile Carrier End User Premise Agreement is finalized and revenues are generated by the location for the property owners, 5GNetworkSites.com receives a Service Fee paid by the 5G Mobile Carrier as defined in the 5G Mobile Carrier Web Services Agreement.
Now, it's all up to you. You visit the website and post your Property Data! It's that easy!
You have nothing to lose other than perhaps a nice little monthly check coming to your mail box over the next several years.
So get busy and login NOW!. Put your property in a position of potentially being
selected as a host location for a small cell transceiver. You'll be glad you did!
Regards,
5GNetworkSites.com.
Raleigh, NC
800-916-2712
Bill Brown
5GNetworksites LLC
+1 9196969522
email us here