July 2020 Fishing Report
Join Alex McCrickard, Aquatic Education Coordinator, and Scott Herrmann, Fisheries Biologist, as they team up to show you the basics of catching channel catfish in urban impoundments. Channel catfish are the perfect species to target when introducing someone to fishing for the first time. Alex and Scott cover the simplicity of fishing for channel catfish and show you the rods, reels, terminal tackle, rigs, and bait that you will need to be successful. Learn how to hold a channel catfish and basics on channel catfish biology.
Share your channel catfish photos with us by tagging @virginiawildlife for Instagram or email us at social@dwr.virginia.gov.
Fishing During the COVID-19 Outbreak
- If you choose to fish during the pandemic it is essential that you follow CDC guidelines.
- Purchase your fishing license online instead of in-person.
- Fish alone or with family members or others that you live with and are isolating with during the Governor’s “stay at home” order.
- Do not fish if you feel sick or think you might be sick.
- Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer even while afield or afloat.
- Do not share equipment with anyone, and wash your equipment when you’re done.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from other anglers you encounter and try to avoid crowded access points.
- Do not float in a raft, drift boat, john boat, or canoe with friends that you are not isolated with during the “stay at home” order. If you choose to float please do so with individuals that you live with and are isolated with.
- Try to fish near home as much as possible and avoid traveling long distances.