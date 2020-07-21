July 2020 Fishing Report

Join Alex McCrickard, Aquatic Education Coordinator, and Scott Herrmann, Fisheries Biologist, as they team up to show you the basics of catching channel catfish in urban impoundments. Channel catfish are the perfect species to target when introducing someone to fishing for the first time. Alex and Scott cover the simplicity of fishing for channel catfish and show you the rods, reels, terminal tackle, rigs, and bait that you will need to be successful. Learn how to hold a channel catfish and basics on channel catfish biology.

Share your channel catfish photos with us by tagging @virginiawildlife for Instagram or email us at social@dwr.virginia.gov.

