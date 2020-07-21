Seiso Expands Technical Services & Business Development with New Team Members
Information security firm adds director of business development & manager of technical servicesPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seiso, an information security services firm based in Pittsburgh, is expanding its business capabilities with the addition of two new employees. Eric Lansbery joins the team as Manager of Technical Services and Mike Paluselli will take over as Director of Business Development.
“Eric is filling a newly created role that will advance Seiso’s technical services offerings,” said Jon Zeolla, Chief Technology Officer, Seiso. “He has spent the last 13 years designing, securing, and implementing IT infrastructure for an engineering firm known best for their uniquely complex projects in the critical infrastructure space. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”
Lansbery, a graduate of the Pittsburgh Technical Institute (‘07) and Robert Morris University (‘10), is actively involved in the Pittsburgh information security community and sits on the planning committee for BSidesPGH, an annual information security conference. He is also an organizing member of Steel City InfoSec. Lansbery’s passion for the industry can even be heard on his podcast, “Reddup Security Podcast.”
To help market and promote Seiso’s growing services offerings the firm added Michael Paluselli, who earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State and went on to complete his MBA at Duquesne University. He has almost 20 years of experience working in the security, surveillance, and investigations sectors.
“Mike’s extensive experience across several industries opens the door for us to find unique growth opportunities.” said Joe Wynn, CEO, Seiso. “We’re excited to expand our services to an array of diverse industries.”
Both have already joined the team at Seiso.
About Seiso
Founded in 2017, Seiso is a Pittsburgh-based information security firm that offers comprehensive solutions to help clients mature and protect their businesses. Seiso’s strategic and tactical approach to security is built upon centuries-old management principles of structure, organization, and simplicity – values that the company applies to everything they do. For more information, please visit https://www.seisollc.com/.
###
Dan Ayer
Oyster Creative
+1 4128745256
email us here