Woodland Road to Close at Wrigley Street Intersection Thursday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project. The project consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between the intersection of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and the intersection of Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

On Thursday, July 23, the contractor will close the road at the Wrigley Street intersection while crews tie the new waterline in with the existing waterline. Traffic on Wrigley Street will not be permitted to turn onto Route 1004 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM while this work is taking place. This is expected to be a one-day closure. In the event of a weather delay, the closure will be implemented Friday, July 24.

Work on the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield continues and a long-term closure of that lane remains in effect 24-hours a day. The open lane moves in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown Clearfield. Traffic heading toward the Clearfield Mall is NOT permitted to travel through the work zone. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the start of work on the eastbound lane.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project, which is expected to be complete by mid-November. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

###