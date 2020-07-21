The Increase Hunters Partner with BR Soldier Outreach

The Increase Hunters - BR Soldier Outreach Partnership Richard Shuminsky - CEO of The Increase Hunters Soldiers with Care Packages from BR Soldier Outreach

Being a veteran coach means that you have to have a heart for veterans. BR Soldier Outreach does, that’s why we’re donating the proceeds from our online store.

I have been overseas multiple times. It’s not easy. I’m just happy Christy and her team have put this together for veterans.” — Richard Shuminsky, Increase Hunters' CEO