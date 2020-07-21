The Increase Hunters Partner with BR Soldier Outreach
Being a veteran coach means that you have to have a heart for veterans. BR Soldier Outreach does, that’s why we’re donating the proceeds from our online store.
I have been overseas multiple times. It’s not easy. I’m just happy Christy and her team have put this together for veterans.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As you know, The Increase Hunters are big on teaching and spreading awareness for disabled veterans trying to get the VA disability compensation they deserve.
We also connect our veterans with independent medical professionals in our referral network. We help with evaluations, examinations, NEXUS letters- all that good stuff!
When we are not teaching Veterans about VA disability claims, we’re finding ways to help the veteran community. We enjoy supporting local children’s outreach programs and providing free information about anything and everything VA disability-related!
It’s kind of our specialty!
We recently launched their new website with our friends at Blaksheep Creative and Nozak Consulting (who handles our content marketing).
We added a shop and plan to use this opportunity to support U.S. veterans globally.
We are very proud that 100% of the shop’s proceeds are going straight to the BR Soldier Outreach Program!
So What Is BR Soldier Outreach Exactly?
BR Soldier Outreach is a 501(C)3 Non-profit organization comprised of members of the Baton Rouge Community.
They wish to bless men and women who are serving and are currently deployed by the United States Armed Forces.
Their organization gathers names of service members from the Greater Baton Rouge community and outreaches to those soldiers to bless them with comfort items they could use while they are deployed
“We love being a community and I know everyone on my team loves to help vets.”
When Richard Shuminsky learned about their cause, he knew immediately that this is an organization that he can be 100% behind.
“I have been overseas multiple times. It’s not easy. I’m just happy Christy and her team have put this together for veterans. It’s important not to forget about those who are away and sacrificing so much for our country. We love being a community at The IH and I know everyone on my team loves to help vets. That’s why we got into this movement of veterans helping veterans.” said Richard Shuminsky, CEO of the Increase Hunters and Veteran Master Coach of VA Claims Insider.
Christy Smith, the president of BR Outreach, explained how this idea of sending care packages to our deployed soldiers grew into something amazing. Her community meets the 1st Saturday of February, May, August and November to put these packages together.
Anyone can come volunteer. How amazing is that?
This aligns with The Increase Hunters’ values of community and helping veterans.
We’re stoked to be partnering with a great outreach program that leaves no soldier behind!
So here’s the thing. Care packages and postage aren’t cheap.
If you’ve ever sent anything overseas, you know the cost of postage alone is a lot.
You’re probably like us at The IH and want to help somehow.
If you can’t travel all the way to Baton Rouge to go volunteer on those Saturdays, don’t worry! How about visiting our store to help support BRSO instead?
And this way, you’ll get a sweet new hoodie to show off your Increase Hunters love all while supporting a fantastic cause.
Win- Win!
While you’re wearing your Increase Hunter apparel, you might get stopped by a veteran to ask about your awesome shirt!
This is where we need you to share what we do! Awareness is so vital because so many vets just don’t know.
8/10 (80%) Of Veterans Deserve A Higher VA Disability Rating By Law.
That’s why we made “veterans helping veterans” our mantra.
Everyone on our team has a vast amount of VA knowledge.
And so many veterans that are suffering from military caused disabilities don’t even know they’re eligible for compensation.
So if you get stopped in your Increase Hunter apparel, you could tell them that we help with medical NEXUS letters to a chronic pain claim that you’ve been fighting for years.
We help veterans of every era.
Maybe they feel they need an increase in their VA rating…or maybe they don’t have any service connected disabilities at all!
We can help.
So thank you BR Soldier Outreach for being our new partner that we can support and brag about.
And thank you to anyone who buys from our shop to help them out!
You’re going to look smokin’ in your new Increase Hunter clothing.
