M-35 bridge project starts Aug. 3 in Menominee County

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Menominee

HIGHWAY: M-35

CLOSEST TOWNS: Escanaba, Cedar River

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $500,000 to repair the M-35 bridge over Deer Creek near Cedar River in Menominee County. Work includes partial concrete deck and railing replacement, hot mix asphalt overlay and guardrail. The project had originally been scheduled to begin in early July but was delayed due to COVID-19-related staffing issues.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.