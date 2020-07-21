CareRite Centers Supports Resident Creative Engagement with “Art for Life: Find the Beauty in Every Day”
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers is proud to continue its tradition of promoting creative therapeutic growth among its national nursing home centers through its annual program, Art for Life. With communities in Tennessee, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, the vast organization bridges the gap across the nation and encourages each community to involve staff, families, and residents alike to participate in this wonderful program.
Abstract canvas painting by A. English from The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan's Upper West Side
In the seven years which this program has spanned, CareRite Centers’ communities have culminated their month-long event with each community featuring a community class and reception. Though 2020 has been a very different experience, in true CareRite Centers fashion, the network continued its mission of highlighting the importance of creativity and innovation, taking to the internet for their incredible showcase.
Residents and patients across the nation are invited to create their best; from pottery to jewelry, paintings to sculptures, any and all expressive artistry are welcomed! These fabulous visions of individuality will then be featured across the CareRite Centers network, placed on both social media and website platforms for family and friends to view, admire, and vote upon. Winning submissions from each community will be given bragging rights and a coveted feature position in the CareRite Centers annual 2021 calendar.
"I am an artist, that is my mantra,” shared Arthur English, a resident of The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan. “Whether you want to be a cook, producer, composer, writer, or healer, we are all artists in our own right.”
A valued participant in the 2020 Art for Life program, English shared his talents with the community through his beautifully crafted canvases for full display throughout the month of July at The Riverside.
The 2020 theme for CareRite Centers' “Art for Life” program is “Find Beauty in Every Day”. This theme resonated among the network, providing participants with not only the chance to share their creative talents but be reminded to see positivity in every day, at even the most trying times. This annual campaign continues in an effort to promote creative thinking and enrichment through artistic endeavors.
The CareRite Centers team is beyond excited to share the development of this year’s Art for Life with the world, as shared by Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs:
“The CareRite Centers Art for Life program has impacted so many over the years. Our art classes teach new skills, reignite old passions, and inspire creativity throughout our network. Many have shared that the program has aided in their healing process as well. I believe that 'Art for life' is so successful because it gives participants something to look forward to and derive a sense of accomplishment. The culmination of all this hard work is our annual exhibit and contest. It is held throughout our network and takes place during the month of July. This gives the artists an opportunity to display their efforts and for all to appreciate. This year's theme "Find the beauty in every day" serves as a reminder, now more than ever, to enjoy what is most meaningful. Please don't forget to visit our websites and vote!”
Flexing the creative muscles, along with gaining physical and mental strength, is an important pillar of the CareRite Centers network, understanding that relaxation techniques and modes of expression are proven in helping to empower residents. Within the Art for Life campaign, the use of intergenerational programming assists in bridging the gap between age and youth, building and strengthening the connection of growing and healing together through communication and expression.
CareRite Centers is a dynamic healthcare organization with skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil, and state-of-the-art environment.
