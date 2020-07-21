Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,780 in the last 365 days.

I-229 OFF-RAMP CLOSURES FOR PAVEMENT REPAIR

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, 605.367.5680  

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing three I-229 off-ramps over the next week for concrete pavement repairs. 

The closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the locations and dates noted below:

  1. Thursday, July 23 – I-229 Rice Street Exit 7 – Southbound offramp
  2. Monday, July 27 – 1-229 and 10th Street Exit 6 – Southbound offramp
  3. Tuesday, July 28 – I-229 and Louise Ave Exit 1 – southbound offramp

 Motorists are advised to take an alternate route during this time. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

I-229 OFF-RAMP CLOSURES FOR PAVEMENT REPAIR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.