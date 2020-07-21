I-229 OFF-RAMP CLOSURES FOR PAVEMENT REPAIR
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, 605.367.5680
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing three I-229 off-ramps over the next week for concrete pavement repairs.
The closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the locations and dates noted below:
- Thursday, July 23 – I-229 Rice Street Exit 7 – Southbound offramp
- Monday, July 27 – 1-229 and 10th Street Exit 6 – Southbound offramp
- Tuesday, July 28 – I-229 and Louise Ave Exit 1 – southbound offramp
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route during this time.
For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.
- 30 -