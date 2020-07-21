SUNation Solar Systems Featured on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

2020 Top Solar Contractors Residential Solar System Installation

Solar Power World magazine’s annual list includes Ronkonkoma-based solar installer

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Solar Systems Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is the immediate crisis unfolding at the moment, mitigating climate change is also an urgent issue. Solar PV installation is one way to help reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, where local solar installer SUNation Solar Systems achieved a rank of 91 out of 407 companies nationwide. SUNation also ranked number 16 in Residential Solar in the United States, number 7 overall in New York State, and number 1 in Residential Solar in New York State

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets, and states.

"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

This year’s collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country’s biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year. SUNation has and continues to follow all guidelines that have been implemented in order to keep our staff and communities safe.

Since our founding in 2003, the company has installed over 5,000 solar systems across all of Long Island. We pride ourselves on our professionalism, customer service, and providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. We are your neighbors – we live here, we work here and we give back to our communities. We want to make Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean, efficient solar power. Let us show you how you can own your future and save money with your own solar panel system.



About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contacts:

Nolan Orgonas, Social Media Specialist

631-750-9454

norgonas@sunation.com

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, Editor in Chief

216-860-5259

kpickerel@wtwhmedia.com